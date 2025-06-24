K’taka: Prajwal Revanna seeks bail in obscene video case, cites trial delay

Bengaluru, June 24 Former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna on Tuesday pleaded before the Karnataka High Court to grant him bail, citing delay in trial proceedings and changed circumstances since his custody began.

Prajwal is facing serious charges, including alleged sexual assault, repeated rape, blackmail, criminal intimidation, and more.

Counsel for Prajwal Revanna, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, submitted to the court that his client should be granted bail now, as there has been a change in circumstances since the last order denying bail was passed.

He further argued that there has been a significant delay in the trial court proceedings, which in itself is a sufficient ground to consider bail.

Senior counsel Prabhuling also pointed out that the complainant had filed the case four years after the alleged incident and accused Prajwal of sexually violating her only at the stage of recording her statement.

The prosecution, however, argued that the delay in the trial is not due to Prajwal Revanna. On the contrary, the accused has repeatedly summoned defence witnesses to the stand, thereby contributing to the slow progress of the case.

The Karnataka High Court on May 2 dismissed the petition filed by Bhavani Revanna (Prajwal’s mother) seeking a stay on the examination of evidence against her son and prime accused Prajwal Revanna in the obscene video scandal.

The petitioner had sought a stay on the examination of witnesses by the trial court in the case.

The counsel for petitioner Bhavani Revanna submitted that the defence team representing Prajwal Revanna needs to verify more than 2,000 documents related to the case. He also sought a week's time to appoint a new lawyer for Prajwal, stating that suitable legal representation is currently unavailable.

However, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ravivarma Kumar, representing the prosecution, objected to the request. He argued that Bhavani Revanna herself is an accused in the case and that this was a deliberate attempt to delay the recording and examination of witness statements in the trial court.

The SPP further submitted that such petitions were an attempt to mislead the court and requested permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Bhavani Revanna. Taking the arguments into account, the High Court dismissed her petition.

Earlier, the counsel representing Prajwal Revanna had submitted a memo to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs stating his intention to withdraw from the case. Subsequently, Prajwal Revanna filed an application seeking time to appoint new counsel.

The prosecution opposed the move, alleging it was a tactic to delay proceedings. Considering the prosecution's objections, the Special Court had ordered that the recording of witness statements in the obscene video case would begin on May 2.

In response, Bhavani Revanna approached the High Court seeking a stay on the Special Court’s proceedings. She also requested that the Special Court be directed to provide certified copies of the court proceedings. Both pleas were rejected.

In its order, the High Court observed that passing directions to adjourn trial court proceedings would undermine the authority of the trial court and declared that it would not entertain such petitions.

On April 3, the Special Court had framed criminal charges against Prajwal Revanna, including rape, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and unauthorized circulation of private images, among others.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor