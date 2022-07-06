K'taka: Python killed, hung on door of forest village committee office; 2 held

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) July 6 The Karnataka police have arrested two persons in connection with killing a python and hanging it on the door of village forest committee office, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kolti Village near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. The arrested persons have been identified as Dhananjaya (38) and Jaya (38).

According to forest officials, the accused persons caught the python which surfaced near their house and killed it. Later they hung the dead python on the door of the village forest committee office building.

Puttur forest authorities had lodged a complaint in this regard. After investigation, the accused were nabbed and produced before the court which sent them to 15-day judicial custody.

The forest officials said that killing a python is a non-bailable offence under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor