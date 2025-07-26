K'taka ranks number one state in per capita income due to guarantee schemes, claims CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 26 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that "due to the implementation of the five guarantee schemes by our government, Karnataka has become number one in the country in terms of per capita income".

He also claimed that BJP leaders do not understand economics.

He was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development works and a beneficiaries’ meeting held in the Arasikere Assembly constituency.

"Karnataka is now ranked number one in the country in terms of per capita income. The main reason for this is the increased purchasing power of the people. And the increase in purchasing power is a direct result of our guarantee schemes. BJP leaders don’t understand economics. That’s why they’re spreading false propaganda claiming that the state government has no money for development. Even if they try to mislead the people with politically motivated lies, the people of Karnataka will not be fooled, CM Siddaramaiah asserted.

He said that in the government’s performance review meetings, lakhs of beneficiaries have come forward to express their gratitude, which proves that the Congress government has delivered on its promises.

He further explained that while Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been allocated for development projects, Rs 56,000 crore is being spent on guarantee schemes to deliver development directly to people’s doorsteps.

Speaking about the national-level conference of backward communities held in Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had clearly expressed his understanding of the issues faced by backward communities.

He stated that the Congress government has formulated programs for the upliftment of backward classes, women, Dalits, the oppressed, and the poor from all castes.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that Congress is the only party that designs and implements programmes aimed at achieving social justice, uplifting the poor, and upholding the values of the Constitution. He challenged the BJP to look at history and see that only the Congress has consistently worked to implement social justice, both in the state and at the national level.

He praised local Arasikere MLA Shivalingegowda, saying he is focused on both carrying out people-centric development works in the constituency and presenting the party and government’s pro-people initiatives effectively in the Legislative Assembly. Expressing confidence, he said that Shivalingegowda, who has already been elected four times, will definitely win again in the next election.

He highlighted that Shivalingegowda had taken up the noble task of rejuvenating 10 lakes and providing drinking water at a cost of Rs 148 crore.

Shivalingegowda has a strong political future and possesses all the qualities required to become a minister. He also has the solid support and blessings of the people of his constituency. That’s why he has won four times and will win again. However, the Chief Minister added that some political matters cannot be discussed publicly.

Responding to a reporter’s question in Hassan regarding a recent statement by his son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah — who claimed that Siddaramaiah has contributed for Mysuru’s development more than the reign of erstwhile Mysuru king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar — the Chief Minister said that he meant that only Siddaramaiah has brought such a scale of development to Mysuru.

Reacting to reports that the Under Secretary of the Finance Department has written a letter stating that no grants or new recruitments can be made for the Hassan City Municipal Corporation for the next three years, the Chief Minister said the matter would be reviewed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor