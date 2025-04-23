K'taka road rage case: DK Shivakumar assures justice to bike rider

Bengaluru, April 23 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar spoke to Vikas Kumar, the local bike rider, in connection with the road rage case involving the Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and assured him of justice.

Taking to the social media platform X, Shivakumar stated, "I called and consoled Vikas Kumar, the Kannadiga who was assaulted in connection with the Nagavarpalya incident. If Kannadigas are in trouble, the Karnataka government will stand by them; we are committed to ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice."

A statement from the office of the Dy CM said, "Shivakumar offered Kumar words of encouragement. He assured justice would be ensured in this case and told him there is no need to fear anything."

The road rage incident involved IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and Vikas Kumar, a biker who is a call centre employee.

Kumar was arrested after Bose posted a video on social media claiming that he was attacked for not speaking Kannada.

However, later the CCTV footage revealed Bose overpowering Kumar, banging, kicking, and punching him.

Following the surfacing of the video, Kumar was released on bail.

The FIR has been filed against the Wing Commander under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching forcefully), 324 (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

The Indian Air Force (IAF), responding to the incident involving the brutal assault of a bike rider by a Wing Commander, described the incident as "unfortunate" and assured full cooperation with local authorities in the investigation.

In its official statement, the IAF said, "An unfortunate incident, involving an IAF officer, took place in Bengaluru (April 21). The IAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the IAF officer, who was involved in a road rage case in the capital city, was provoking the pride and sentiments of Kannada-speaking people.

