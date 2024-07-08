K’taka: School boy attacked for talking to a girl, 4 detained

Hubballi, (Karnataka) July 8 An incident of a schoolboy being attacked for talking to a girl at school was reported from Hubballi in Karnataka on Monday.

Police Commissioner for Hubballi and Dharwad, N. Shashikumar, said that a video of a gang of five to six members attacking a schoolboy had gone viral on social media.

He said that the incident caused concern among schools, colleges, and parents.

“Considering the seriousness of the situation, action has been initiated. The investigation was taken up following a complaint by the principal of the school,” he said.

Police Commissioner Shashikumar said that the investigation revealed that the victim was attacked for talking to a school girl after arguments between the victim and others.

“Those who attacked him are students of different schools and colleges. Four accused have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act, and legal action against a 19-year-old nursing college student has been taken,” he said.

He said that a meeting was held with the students, principals, and parents of the accused and directions have been issued to educate the boys not to indulge in any crime in the future.

“The Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate has directed all schools and colleges within the limits of the Hubballi and Dharwad twin cities to install CCTV cameras. They have also been told to contact the police if any untoward incidents takes place,” the Police Commissioner said.

Police said that the victim was questioned by the gang about why he was talking to the girl and when arguments broke out between them, the gang attacked him.

“They rained blows on the victim and kicked him. The video of the incident went viral on social media, creating panic among parents, teachers, and the student community,” the police said.

