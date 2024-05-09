K'taka sex scandal: Special court adjourns H.D. Revanna’s bail plea to May 13

Bengaluru, May 9 The special MP/MLA court in Bengaluru on Thursday adjourned the bail plea of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna in a kidnap case to May 13.

H.D. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been arrested for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a victim of the sex scandal involving his son Prajwal Revanna, the sitting JD-S MP who has been renominated from Hassan.

The JD-S MLA is presently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison on the outskirts of the city after the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) sent him to judicial custody till May 14 in connection with the case on Wednesday.

In the court on Thursday, H.D. Revanna's counsel C.V. Nagesh argued that the case lodged against H.D. Revanna was against the law, as there was no mention of evidence against him in the remand petition filed by the SIT.

He also claimed that H.D. Revanna was arrested unnecessarily, as he could have been released after questioning and called back for the same whenever needed.

"There was no allegation of the victim being forced or trapped. There was no demand. H.D. Revanna is a politician and there are political reasons behind his arrest. The incident took place on April 29 and the FIR was filed on May 2. There was no kidnap or illegal detention. The victim was a maid at H.D. Revanna's residence and the kidnap charges don't apply," he claimed.

SIT counsel Jayna Kothari argued that the victim was kidnapped to ensure that a case is not registered against Prajwal Revanna under IPC Section 364 (A), which attracts life imprisonment and capital punishment.

If bail is granted, there is a possibility of the accused influencing the probe, he said.

There are many more victims in the case who might be threatened if the bail is granted, he claimed.

