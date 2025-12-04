K’taka: Shivakumar criticise BJP leader as watch row escalates

Bengaluru, Dec 4 Responding to criticism from the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who questioned whether the expensive watches worn by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were purchased or stolen, Shivakumar remarked sarcastically that he had indeed stolen the watch from Narayanaswamy’s residence.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru in the Vidhana Soudha premises on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar hit back at the BJP, questioning their criticism over his expensive watches and stating that he has disclosed everything transparently.

“I have openly declared everything about the expensive watches I own. I know about the purchase of that watch — what do BJP leaders know?” he said.

When asked about the allegation by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Narayanaswamy that he had not mentioned his expensive watch in his affidavit, Shivakumar responded, “What do they know? I know my affidavit; I am the one who paid the money; I used my credit card. I have declared everything transparently. I have even stated that I own a Rolex watch. There is nothing for me to learn from Narayanaswamy.”

Responding sarcastically to Narayanaswamy’s question on whether the watch was stolen, Shivakumar said, “Yes, I stole it from his house.”

When asked about the women employees’ conference, Shivakumar said, “Our government has introduced several programmes to encourage women. After I took charge as the Minister for Irrigation, I visited the Ettinahole project site for inspection. There, a person had encroached upon government land and was obstructing the project. I gave certain directions to the three women IAS officers present there. They resolved the issue within a month."

"Women are capable in every respect; they work more systematically than men. That is why we are encouraging them. Today, we have extended support to the Women Employees’ Association programme. There should be no discrimination — men and women are equal,” he stated.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for wearing expensive watches, the Karnataka BJP on Thursday questioned why both leaders divert the topic when asked about their luxury timepieces. The party further asked whether the watches were purchased or if they were stolen goods.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, questioned why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allegedly becomes evasive when asked about his expensive watches. “Why do you divert the topic when asked about the watches?” he asked.

