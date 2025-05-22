K’taka: Shivakumar defends Parameshwara for giving money to accused Ranya Rao

Bengaluru, May 22 Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday defended Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara for giving money to Ranya Rao, the main accused in the gold smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting raids on educational institutions owned by Parameshwara since Wednesday. Sources confirmed that the raids are linked to a financial transaction in which money was transferred to Ranya Rao’s account from one of Parameshwara’s institutions.

On Thursday, Shivakumar said that Parameshwara had given money as a gift but had never asked Ranya Rao to engage in gold smuggling.

“Why should there be any controversy over my statement that Home Minister G. Parameshwara gave money to actress Ranya Rao, the main accused in the gold smuggling case? I spoke to Home Minister Parameshwara, and he told me that he had given her money at the time of her marriage. So why should there be a controversy?” said Shivakumar.

When asked about Ranya Rao’s connection to the gold smuggling case, Shivakumar said, “She might be an accused. It’s a scam involving crores of rupees. We don’t want to interfere in the investigation, nor do we intend to support anyone.”

He said that Parameshwara never supported the scam at any point. “Parameshwara was known to an officer working with him, and on the occasion of her marriage, he might have helped her in the form of a gift,” Shivakumar said, referring to the stepfather of Ranya Rao, a DGP rank officer, who is presently sent on compulsory leave.

“As the State Party President, I had to ask Parameshwara about the ED raids and his name being linked to the scam. He told me there’s nothing to it. No educational institution would fund such activities. We also run charitable trusts and make donations. I believe Parameshwara gave the money along similar lines,” he said.

He added that the BJP should not claim it’s an admission of guilt. “Parameshwara hasn’t denied giving Rs 40 lakh to her. But what matters is the purpose for which the money was given. Did he give money for gold smuggling? No. He gave it for her family wedding, which I also attended,” he said.

Earlier, Shivakumar had stated that Home Minister G. Parameshwara may have given some money to Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who is linked to the gold smuggling case, as a wedding gift.

Shivakumar said, “I visited Home Minister Parameshwara and spoke to him. He told me he had given Rs 15 to 25 lakh. We are all in public life. Many of us run trusts. During weddings and other occasions, it is common to give gifts.”

