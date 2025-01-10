K’taka: Shivakumar desperately wants chief ministerial post, claims BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 10 Reacting to the alleged infighting in the state's ruling Congress camp, the Karnataka BJP has claimed that Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar is desperately vying for the Chief Minister's post, while CM Siddaramaiah, unwilling to relinquish his position, has started making strategic moves.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, state unit President B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said: "During the winter session, on the floor of the house, Shivakumar mentioned that former CM late S.M. Krishna, his political mentor, had advised him that if power is not handed over, it must be seized. After 15 years, Shivakumar remembered those words in the assembly. I believe the underlying meaning of his statement is clear to you (the media).

"We have been hearing that CM Siddaramaiah’s term is nearing its end as per the power-sharing formula. Against this backdrop, Shivakumar has been making statements. CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar need to clarify the power-sharing agreement. From what we know, Siddaramaiah's tenure is almost over."

The BJP leader claimed that CM Siddaramaiah had started making his moves.

"He has initiated ‘dinner politics’ through various ministers in his Cabinet. Earlier, I had pointed out that Siddaramaiah began his strategy by gathering MLAs and ministers for a meeting at a minister’s residence,” Vijayendra claimed.

"Despite resistance from the high command, dinner politics will persist in Karnataka. Shivakumar, too, will intensify his efforts to forcibly claim power, as per his mentor's advice. We are aware of this. The Congress' internal rift has come to the forefront, and the people of the state are likely to witness more drama," Vijayendra added.

The Karnataka unit BJP chief also claimed that one of the seers also reportedly advised Shivakumar that if he doesn’t get power, he should grab it.

"Day by day, dinner politics is taking centre-stage in the Congress party. Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi hosted a dinner party for select MLAs, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara planned another dinner party for legislators,” he noted.

According to Vijayendra, this power struggle has negatively impacted the state.

"In the past two years, there has been no development. Since Siddaramaiah became CM, no substantial work has been done. MLAs are struggling to secure funds for development projects. Siddaramaiah is stuck between allocating resources for development and fulfilling guarantees,” he stated.

