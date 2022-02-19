K'taka Shocker: Mother killed by daughter to cover up affair with cousin

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Feb 19 Karnataka police have arrested a girl who allegedly killed her mother to cover up her affair with her cousin brother in Koratagere city in Tumakuru district. Both the girl and her cousin, identified as Shailaja (21) and Puneeth (26), have been arrested by the police.

The duo allegedly killed Savithramma (45), who objected to their relationship, by suffocating her to death before dumping the body in a water sump.

After Savithramma found about their affair, she reprimanded them and asked them to discontinue the affair. They were also warned not to be in touch over phone calls or messages.

However, the accused continued the affair and after a few days, hatched a conspiracy to kill Savithramma.

On January 30, the duo suffocated her to death and to make it look like an accident, they had dumped her body into a water sump.

While the case was considered as an accident initially, the police soon grew suspicious about the activities of the accused. When they were picked up and grilled, they confessed to the crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor