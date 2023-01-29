K'taka: Students evacuated from hostel over protests against bad food in Ballari

Students of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes have been ordered to be expelled from a hostel due to their protest against the poor quality of food being served in the hostel in Ballari in Karnataka.

JDS Legislative party leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy said in a statement, "Providing quality food is the responsibility of the Social Welfare Department and District Administration."

"Without listening to the cries of the students, the district commissioner who ordered this despicable work, and the district department officials who punished the students should be immediately suspended. The necessary investigation should be done in this regard," he added.

The way the students of the SC and ST communities are being treated under the administration of this government, which sheds crocodile tears for Dalits, is disgusting, he further said.

"Bellary district in-charge minister Sriramulu how right is it that he has supported the action against the students instead of standing for them? Your mask is off," said Siddaramaiah slamming the minister and the administration.

"It is reprehensible that the administration, which is supposed to protect the interests of the students, behaves in such an undemocratic manner. Solve the problem, please the students. Besides, such a bad decision is not right. What is the need for big evidence of how much the administration has fallen like why a mirror is for a palm ulcer?" Kumaraswamy continued attacking the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

