K'taka: Tap water to every house in Tarikere, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that every house in Chikkamagaluru's Tarikere will get tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Speaking after launching a multi-village drinking water scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission in Tarikere village on Tuesday, he said, "the government had earmarked a Rs 9,000 crore grant for this project. In the coming days, every house in Tarikere will get tap water and the government is ready to provide the required money for this project."

"Under Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water to 156 residential layouts will be supplied at a cost of Rs 375 crore. Besides, under the Ghar Ghar Ganga scheme, a mega project worth Rs 669 crore has been taken up to provide drinking water to houses in 172 villages at the cost of Rs 249 crore," he added.

Bommai said under the Amrit scheme, a new program which will benefit 16,000 women as part of the subsidy for the stree-shakti scheme, was launched on Tuesday. With this, Chikmagalur district will become a model district.

The funds for Stage 2 works for the Lift Irrigation scheme under the Upper Bhadra scheme in Tarikere part, have been released. Even the money required for the Stage-3 works will also be released soon. Tarikere MLA D.S.Suresh is working silently for the all-around development of this constituency.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Minister Byrati Basavaraj, MLA D.S.Suresh and others were also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor