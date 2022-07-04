K'taka teacher arrested for blackmailing student's mother

Raichur (Karnataka), July 4 The Karnataka Police have arrested the teacher in connection with the shocking incident of forcing the mother of his student into a physical relationship and circulating the video in Goa, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Azaruddin, a teacher of the Singapura Government School in Raichur district . The accused teacher was also accused of misbehaving with school children.

The special team of Karatagi police got a tip about the accused staying in a hotel at Panaji in Goa and nabbed him. The accused had disappeared after a complaint was filed against him.

Following the complaint, the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Instruction, Raichur district had issued a suspension order against the accused teacher.

According to police, the woman had alleged that the accused teacher had promised to take tuitions for her daughter and also assured of getting some government facilities and forced her to have physical relations with him.

He recorded the private moments and threatened the woman to cooperate with him otherwise he would make her video viral on social media. Later, he uploaded the video.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Karatagi police station. The police investigation revealed that the accused used to punish children severely and took pleasure in touching their private parts.

It has also come to light that he had forced many women to have physical relations with him and made videos. The police are suspecting that he had blackmailed many of the women in the village and other places.

