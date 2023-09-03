K'taka teacher who asked students to 'go to Pakistan' transferred

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Sep 3 A teacher at a government school here in Karnataka has been transferred after she allegedly asked two Muslim students to go to Pakistan.

The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the teacher.

Manjula Devi, who was working at Urdu Government Higher Primary School in Shivamogga, has been transferred to a school at Hosamana Tanda in Hassan taulk.

The teacher had allegedly told a couple of Class 5 students to go to Pakistan while scolding them for making noise in the classroom.

She told them that this is a country of Hindus and they should go to Pakistan. The incident occurred on August 30.

The students returned home after school and reported the incident to their parents.

They in turn contacted the local leaders.

Few people recorded the statements of students and circulated them on social media.

Following the allegations, Block Education Officer P. Nagaraj visited the school and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The teacher denied the allegation.

She told the official that she was disciplining the students as they were unruly in class and were not respecting her.

However, students reiterated the allegation.

The authorities took the action after a complaint by A. Nazrullah, a local leader of Janata Dal-S.

