K'taka Waqf row: BJP committed to protecting farmers' interests, says Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Dec 4 Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Wednesday that the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have committed to protecting the interests of the farmers whose lands have been allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board.

Speaking to the media in Bidar, Vijayendra said that no injustice will be done to farmers and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which is being deliberated upon by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), will take care of their issues.

The BJP leader maintained that he encouraged anyone, including BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, to submit their grievances on the alleged encroachments by the Waqf Board.

He also mentioned that a committee under former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Govind Karajol had previously submitted its report in Hubballi, emphasizing the protection of farmers, temples, and monasteries.

Vijayendra further charged the state Congress government with using the Waqf issue as a cover to incite farmers to protest.

He stated that the BJP has consistently fought against land encroachments affecting farmers, temples, and monasteries whose ownership had been taken over by the Waqf Board.

He added that a tour is currently underway in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts, accompanied by leaders former Dy CM and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former ministers M.P. Renukacharya, B. Sriramulu, former Union Minister Bhagvant Khuba, and BJP MLA

The Waqf board has issued notices to thousands of farmers allegedly claiming ownership of their lands. In some cases, the Waqf board is also accused of manipulating land records and claiming ownership of farmlands without issuing notices to farmers. After backlash and the BJP launching protests, the Congress government announced the withdrawal of notices issued by the Waqf board.

Reacting to an incident of sexual assault on a minor girl in Yadrami on Tuesday, Vijayendra said that the law and order situation has been deteriorating and people have lost faith in the District In-Charge Minister Priyank Kharge.

He urged the government to act decisively without regard to caste or religion.

Vijayendra also raised concerns about the large-scale damage to tur dal crops due to disease, affecting 2-3 lakh acres.

Criticizing the government for neglecting farmers amidst its claims of its outreach to people, he demanded compensation of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre.

Responding to allegations regarding the MUDA scam, Vijayendra hinted that a statement from the Chief Minister or Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar could be expected soon.

He criticized the government for blocking BJP's attempts to discuss the scam in the Assembly.

He alleged that thousands of crores worth of plots meant for the poor were misappropriated by brokers and real estate agents.

He accused the Congress government of trying to silence opposition leaders like former CM B.S. Yediyurappa through politically motivated FIRs.

He emphasized that Yediyurappa, as a farmer leader, would face all challenges boldly and accused the Congress of failing in its attempts to corner BJP leaders.

Despite being out of office, Yediyurappa continues to hold a place in people's hearts as a farmer leader and fighter, he said.

Vijayendra claimed that the FIRs were politically motivated but emphasized that Yediyurappa has never been afraid in the past and will not back down now.

He maintained that Yediyurappa would face all challenges boldly and that the Congress’ attempts to suppress BJP leaders would not succeed.

Regarding dissent within the party, Vijayendra mentioned that the BJP state core committee meeting on December 7 will address issues, including those concerning BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar, who is openly been seen with the Congress leaders. MLA Yatnal recently raised the banner of revolt against Vijayendra and the party has issued a notice seeking an explanation from him.

"Decisions will be reported to the party's high command," said the state BJP chief.

