K'taka water contamination deaths: Lokayukta initiates suo moto probe

Bengaluru, July 7 The Karnataka Lokayukta has taken a suo moto cognizance in connection with a case wherein 8 persons died after drinking contaminated water in the state's Raichur district. Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil also began a probe into the incident on Thursday.

At least 8 persons were killed and more than 40 persons had fallen sick after consuming contaminated water in Valkamdinni, Jukura villages of Gorkal Gram Panchayat in Manvi taluk of Raichur district. The incident which took place in the last week of May had created panic throughout the state.

H.M. Venkatesh of 'Naija Horatagaara Vedike' has submitted a memorandum in connection with the incident and demanded that action should be initiated against those responsible for the tragedy.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil has directed authorities to supply clean drinking water to both the villages and submit a report in this regard on August 25.

Patil has issued notice to the Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Director of Rural Drinking Water Supply Department, Raichur District Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO, Manvi taluk Panchayat Executive Officer, PDO of Gorkal Gram Panchayat and President.

