K'taka: We will not allow Ministers to move freely on streets, says former Dy CM Govind Karjol on internal reservation

Bengaluru, July 28 Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Govind Karjol, who is also a prominent Dalit leader, on Monday, warned the Congress-led state government that if it does not implement internal reservation soon, the BJP will not allow Ministers to move freely across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Karjol said, "After losing the 2018 Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah claimed that he was defeated because the left-wing Dalit communities did not vote for him. Since then, the Congress has kept promising internal reservations. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured that an affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court and arguments were presented that internal reservation is a matter of social justice."

"After convincing the court, the judgment came in favour of internal reservation," he added.

"Even after the court judgment, CM Siddaramaiah failed to implement the Supreme Court order for a year. Later, giving excuses, he appointed a new commission. In the Congress' 2023 manifesto, it was clearly mentioned that internal reservation would be implemented in the very first Cabinet meeting. Two years have passed, and nothing has been done," Karjol said, while criticising the Congress-led state government.

"Dalits and untouchables are tired of this neglect. As announced earlier, a symbolic protest will be held in all districts of the state on August 1. A memorandum will be submitted to the state government. If the issue is not resolved by then, during the Legislative session beginning August 11, we will launch a non-cooperation movement against the state government. Ministers will not be allowed to roam freely in public places," he warned.

"During elections, the Congress alleged that the BJP had failed to implement the Sadashiva Commission report and sought votes on that basis. The people voted the party to power in the 2013 Assembly polls, and Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister for five years -- yet nothing was done."

On the fertiliser crisis in the state, Karjol said, "The state government should have had clear data on sowing activities during the monsoon. The required quantity of fertiliser should have been assessed. District in-charge Ministers should have convened meetings with officials, gathered the necessary data, and communicated it to the Centre."

He added that the state government had proposed a requirement of 6.3 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser, while the Centre had provided 7.7 lakh metric tonnes -- exceeding the request.

"Despite this, there is still a shortage, which shows the failure of the state government," he emphasised.

Karjol also alleged that traders are hoarding fertilisers and creating artificial scarcity to hike the prices.

"The government must monitor fertiliser usage among farmers. District in-charge Ministers are not mere showpieces — if they cannot perform, CM Siddaramaiah should seriously consider replacing them," he suggested.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, J.P. Nadda, urging him to expedite the supply of 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertiliser as per the state's allocation.

"There is a surge in demand for urea, and the shortage is causing unrest among farmers," Siddaramaiah noted in the letter sent on July 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor