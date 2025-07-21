K’taka: Woman alleges rape by BJP MLA’s son, threatens suicide if denied justice

Bidar, July 21 A 25-year-old woman has accused Karnataka BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan’s son, Prateek Chouhan, of rape and has threatened to commit suicide along with her family if justice is not delivered.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the woman alleged, “Prateek raped me under the pretext of marriage. MLA Prabhu Chouhan, while claiming I am like a daughter to him, has instead defamed me.”

“Prateek and I got to know each other through social media. He promised to marry me, and we began spending time together. He took me to a lodge in Bengaluru and raped me. No politician from Bidar is supporting me, I am being helped by the President of the State Women’s Commission and Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti,” she said.

“After the incident at the Bengaluru lodge, we got engaged. Since then, the marriage has been repeatedly postponed, and the accused and his family have begun questioning my character. Two years after the engagement, they are now defaming me. Prateek exploited me multiple times sexually and has affairs with several other women,” she alleged.

She further claimed, “He took me to Shirdi, where he kept me in a room. Despite resistance, he raped me again. On November 1, Prateek came to my house and asked me to cut my wrist with a blade if I loved him. When I refused, he took my left hand and inflicted an injury. Later, I was taken to the hospital.”

“Prateek has betrayed me, and I want justice. I trust the Bidar police will ensure justice is served. If not, my family and I will commit suicide. We are also receiving life threats from MLA Prabhu Chouhan’s supporters and need protection. No one should have to go through what we are facing,” she appealed.

The woman has lodged a formal police complaint, and the Bidar Women’s Police Station has registered an FIR under Sections 376(2)(n) (committing repeated rape on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 366 (abduction of a woman with the intention to compel her or knowing it to be likely that she will be compelled to marry any person against her will or will be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor