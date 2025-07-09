K'taka: Woman gang raped & robbed at male friend's residence in Bengaluru, 3 detained

Bengaluru, July 9 A shocking incident of alleged gang rape has been reported from the Parappana Agrahara police station limits in Bengaluru, police said.

A woman, who had gone to her male friend's residence, was allegedly gang raped by two unknown men after being threatened.

The police have detained three persons in connection with the case and is verifying the facts of the complaint.

According to the police, the incident took place three days ago but was reported only recently.

The incident had taken place when the victim had gone to her male friend's house in Sai Layout near Doddanagamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

As per the victim's statement, two men forcibly entered the house, threatened to file a police complaint against her, and then raped her.

The woman also told the police that the accused demanded money from her and made her transfer funds from her friend's account to their own, which was reportedly linked to a betting app.

The accused also allegedly forcefully took away two mobile phones, a refrigerator, and a washing machine from the house, claiming the appliances were being taken as repayment for a loan.

Based on the CCTV footage, three suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

The Parappana Agrahara police are verifying the details provided in the complaint.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

On April 25, 2024, an incident of kidnapping and gang rape of a 23-year-old woman had come to light in Bengaluru on Thursday in the limits of High Grounds police station.

According to the police, the victim was kidnapped by five persons and gang raped at an isolated place.

The victim had also undergone brutal torture by the accused.

Following the complaint by the family of the victim, the High Grounds police have arrested the rapists.

An incident of a young woman travelling in an auto allegedly raped by the driver was reported from the HSR police station limits in Bengaluru on Aug 18, 2024.

According to the police, the incident had taken place while the victim was returning home after partying in a pub.

The victim after partying in the pub in Koramangala locality was returning home on her scooter in midnight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor