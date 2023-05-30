K'taka woman lodges 'triple talaq' complaint against husband

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) May 30 A Muslim woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband for throwing her and their two children out after pronouncing triple talaq in this district of the state.

Shabana registered a complaint with Pandeshwara police station in Mangaluru city against Mohammad Hussain, a vegetable vendor.

According to police, Shabana is the second wife of the accused. In her complaint she has stated that her husband had assaulted her seriously demanding money, pronounced triple talaq on her and threw her out of his house along with children.

Alleging that the accused forced her for abortions, Shabana has prayed for justice.

The accused has two children from his previous marriage. After extorting money from his first wife, he had divorced her in a similar manner.

While marrying Shabana, he had forced her to bring Rs 10 lakh in cash besides jewellery.

Ban on triple talaq was one of the major decisions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. The bill in this regard followed a 2017 Supreme Court ruling that the practice of instant triple talaq is unconstitutional and a divorce pronounced by uttering talaq three times in one sitting is void and illegal.

