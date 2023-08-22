K'taka: Youth held for sexually exploiting Dalit minor girl for over a year

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Aug 22 Karnataka police have arrested a youth on charges of trapping and sexually exploiting a minor girl belonging to the Dalit community in Shivamogga district.

The incident took place in Shiralakoppa town, and the police have booked the accused youth under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police said that the 23-year-old youth had trapped the victim and sexually exploited her for over a year. The family of the victim came to know about the matter when the girl fell sick and was taken to a doctor. Medical tests confirmed that the girl is pregnant.

After getting the revealed her ordeal to her parents, they lodged a complaint against the accused on charges of sexually exploiting their daughter for a year. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the police have arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

