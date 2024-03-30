KTR booked for allegation that Telangana CM sent Rs 2,500 crore to high command

Hyderabad, March 30 Telangana police have registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao for making an allegation against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that he sent Rs 2,500 crore to the Congress high command for Lok Sabha elections.

On a complaint by a Congress leader, a zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Hanamkonda Police Station and the same was transferred to Banjara Hills Police Station in Hyderabad.

Srinivas Rao, a Congress leader, had lodged the complaint with Hanamkonda Police Station.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief).

Addressing a meeting of BRS leaders on Tuesday, Rama Rao had said that accusations have surfaced against Revanth Reddy that he has been extorting money from business people in the state and forwarding it to the Delhi high command. KTR accused that Revanth Reddy has already dispatched 2,500 crore Rupees to Delhi for the upcoming parliamentary polls. To amass such significant sums, Revanth Reddy allegedly halted the issuance of permissions for buildings and layouts over the past three months, pressuring real estate stakeholders for funds under the threat of denial of approvals, KTR had said.

