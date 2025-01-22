KTR condemns attack on former MLA Bhupal Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has condemned the attack on former MLA K. Bhupal Reddy allegedly by the Congress workers in Nalgonda district.

KTR said the former MLA, who is physically challenged, was brutally attacked in the presence of police and instead of taking action against those involved in the attack, the police arrested Bhupal Reddy.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, took to 'X' on Wednesday to condemn the attack and arrest of former MLA.

The BRS leader alleged that "people's governance" in Telangana is only for name sake as even a former MLA, who is physically challenged, has no protection in the state.

He blamed Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for the attack. He said permission was denied for Nalgonda farmers' Rythu Mahadharna as the Congress party was "scared" of BRS.

KTR said: "Minister Kimatireddy Venkat Reddy's 'goondas' tore flex banners and assaulted former MLA in a government office in front of the police while abusing him. The incident occurred before the police, but they arrested the former MLA. No action was taken against the attackers."

"This is the anarchic rule of the Congress. I condemn this brutal attack on our leader Kancharla Bhupal Reddy. I request the DGP to register cases under relevant sections against those responsible," posted KTR.

The Rythu Mahadharna was scheduled on Tuesday but the permission was denied.

The Congress workers allegedly removed flex banners, to which the BRS workers objected. The incident occurred at a municipality office, wherein Bhupal Reddy staged a dharna alleging that officials did it without any information.

The BRS leaders demanded an explanation from the Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner. The police drove the BRS leaders out of the municipality premises leading to a verbal duel between Bhupal Reddy, the municipal chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, and Congress leader Gummala Mohan Reddy. The workers of both parties threw chairs and pots at each other. The police intervened to bring the situation under control.

