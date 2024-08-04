KTR conveys ‘best wishes’ to Revanth Reddy on foreign tour

Hyderabad, Aug 4 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday wished ‘best’ to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led team on its visit to the US and South Korea to attract investments.

The former minister took to ‘X’ to convey his best wishes. He tagged the Chief Minister and the Industry and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

“I came across the schedule reported by some media outlets and I'm pleased to see that the relationships we’ve nurtured over the years, along with our relentless persistence, continue to attract significant new investments from marquee companies. The numerous announcements about the expansion of existing establishments are a testament to the success of Telangana's policies and initiatives,” said Rama Rao, who was minister for Industry and IT in the previous BRS government.

He claimed that under the leadership of KCR, Telangana consistently prioritised creating a favourable ecosystem for economic growth.

“We pioneered several innovative policies, such as TS-IPASS, and invested significantly in both physical and social infrastructure. Over the last decade, these efforts have resulted in attracting investments exceeding ₹4,00,000 crore and creating over 24 lakh private-sector jobs across various sectors,” said KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

“Politics aside, for me and our BRS party, it will always be “Telangana First.” I sincerely hope the current government can continue bringing in tangible investments and build upon the strong foundation we have established,” added KTR.

A delegation led by Revanth Reddy on Sunday began a visit to the US. The delegation arrived in New York.

After a week-long visit to the US, the delegation will travel to South Korea.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the visit is aimed at bringing investments and making strategic partnerships that will contribute to economic development and employment generation in Telangana.

The delegation will hold meetings and discussions with government officials and business leaders including CEOs of various companies.

