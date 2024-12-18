KTR dares Revanth Reddy for a debate on Formula E race in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad, Dec 18 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to initiate discussion on Formula E-race issue in the State Assembly.

Denying any irregularities or corruption in the Formula-E race, the former minister, in a letter to the Chief Minister, demanded discussion over it.

Stating that the event brought goodwill to the state and Hyderabad city, he alleged that the event was sacrificed purely due to political vendetta. He believes that a detailed discussion in the Assembly will reveal the truth to everyone.

BRS Legislature Party also wrote to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, seeking a debate on the Formula E race in the House.

KTR, in his letter to the Chief Minister, wrote that his government has been making several baseless allegations against "the previous BRS government, especially against me, for several months regarding the Formula-E race issue".

"Reports suggest that even in the cabinet meeting held under your leadership this week, this topic was discussed for about one and a half hours. Additionally, there are various leaks from the Chief Minister's Office to the media, hinting at filing cases on this matter and claiming that the Governor has granted approval," wrote KTR.

The BRS working president stated that instead of having closed-door discussions, the truth about this matter should come out before the four crore people of Telangana through a debate in the State Assembly.

KTR claimed that the previous government entered into an agreement with the organisers of the Formula-E race with the noble intention of benefiting Telangana state and Hyderabad city. The race was successfully conducted in 2023, earning praise from all quarters.

According to a Nielsen report, the event contributed approximately Rs 700 crore to the state's economy.

"While another edition of the race was planned for 2024, your government unilaterally cancelled it immediately after coming to power. Since then, as part of your political vendetta, your Congress government has been spreading numerous falsehoods through the media about this race, creating unnecessary doubts among the public," he wrote.

The former minister claimed that the Formula-E race agreement was completely transparent, and all payments to the organisers were transparent.

"The people of the state have the right to know the truth. Therefore, I demand that you initiate a discussion on this issue in the Assembly. Let us present all the facts in detail to the people of Telangana through the Assembly platform. Since the Assembly session is ongoing, you can schedule this discussion on a day of your convenience," wrote the BRS leader.

