KTR dares Revanth Reddy to face him in LS polls

Hyderabad, Feb 29 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday dared Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to resign and contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections against him from the Malkajgiri constituency.

Responding to Revanth Reddy's challenge to the BRS to win at least one Lok Sabha seat, Rama Rao said he was ready to resign from his Sircilla Assembly seat to contest for the Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri and asked Revanth Reddy to quit and face him. Revanth Reddy was elected to Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri in 2019.

In an informal chat with media persons, the former minister remarked that winning or losing elections is common in politics.

"If you have the guts resign as Chief Minister and contest from Malkajgiri. I will also quit as MLA to contest," he said.

KTR, as BRS leader is popularly known, demanded that the Congress government first implement the guarantee of waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. The BRS leader said the government should implement all 420 promises including Rs 2,500 per month to every woman.

Alleging that Revanth Reddy is suffering from a complex, he said the Congress leader had thrown challenges while contesting from Kodangal constituency in 2018 and also in the GHMC elections.

On Revanth Reddy’s comment that KTR came into politics from ‘management quota’, he asked which quota Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi come from. "Revanth Reddy is from the payment quota," he said, alleging that he had paid money to Congress leadership to get the post of state Congress chief.

