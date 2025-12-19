KTR dares Revanth Reddy to make defected MLAs resign, face bypolls

Hyderabad, Dec 19 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Friday challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to prove his claims of approval of people in Panchayat elections by making the 10 defected BRS MLAs resign and seek a fresh mandate.

Addressing a victory meeting of newly-elected BRS Sarpanches in Sircilla, KTR threw an open challenge to the Chief Minister to test his "66% support" claim in the court of the people.

The BRS leader mocked the Chief Minister’s contradictory statements made during a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"The CM claimed Congress won 66 per cent in local polls and called it a blessing for his government. Yet, within five minutes, he took a U-turn, stating local polls are fought on local issues and caste, not government performance. Chief Minister, if you truly believe the people are with you, accept my challenge: Make those 10 MLAs you 'bought like cattle' resign. Let us go for the by-elections. The people will decide who has the real strength and who has the real percentage," KTR said.

Taking a dig at the “moral bankruptcy” of the defected legislators, KTR expressed dismay over the conduct of senior leaders like Kadiyam Srihari and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

"It is pathetic to see leaders who served as Ministers and Speakers stooping so low for 'blade-of-grass' positions. They proudly announced joining Congress in front of Rahul Gandhi, yet shamelessly lied before the Speaker, claiming they are still with BRS. Clinging to power like bats, their political credibility is completely ruined," he remarked.

KTR further lamented that even the Speaker’s office is being pressured by the CM to ignore concrete evidence and shield the defectors.

He asserted that the Panchayat election results are a clear lesson against the Congress for deceiving farmers, women, and the BC communities. Despite the Congress government allegedly using the police and official machinery to intimidate the opposition, KTR highlighted that the BRS won 80 out of 117 Panchayats in Sircilla.

"Even with Ministers and the CM touring districts, the people have made it clear: they want KCR’s leadership for the welfare of villages. The Pink Flag is flying high because the public trusts our vision over Congress’s conspiracies," he stated.

Urging the party rank and file to remain steadfast, KTR assured that the BRS would provide full support to any worker facing threats or harassment.

He announced that a massive membership drive and the formation of new village, mandal, and district committees would commence in the coming year, blending the experience of seniors with the energy of the youth.

He called upon the cadre to maintain the same momentum for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad elections to ensure a clean sweep.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor