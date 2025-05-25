KTR demands probe into allegations by Miss England

Hyderabad, May 25 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into allegations of Miss England Milla Magee, who has withdrawn from the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad, citing personal and ethical concerns.

The former minister took to 'X' to condemn victim gaslighting and demand a thorough probe.

"It takes a lot of guts to stand up and call out misogynistic mentality, especially on international forums like the Miss World. You are a very strong woman, Milla Magee, and I am truly sorry you had to go through this in our state of Telangana. Telangana has a rich culture of respecting women. We revere them, respect them, and provide equal opportunities for growth. Some of the greatest leaders from our land are women like Rani Rudrama and Chityala Ailamma. Unfortunately, what you had experienced doesn't represent the real Telangana. I hope you do feel better soon," posted Rama Rao.

"As a father of a girl child, I wish no woman or girl ever has to go through such horrific experiences. Also, I strongly condemn the attitude of victim gaslighting and demand a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Miss England Milla Magee," added the BRS leader.

Milla Magee pulled out of the beauty pageant and returned home.

The Miss England told British tabloid 'The Sun' that the pageant's environment did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

She also stated that contestants were expected to wear make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day, even during breakfast.

"Tipping point came when they were allegedly asked to socialise with middle-aged men as a gesture of appreciation for their financial contributions to the event," The Sun quoted her as saying.

However, Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation claimed that Milla Maggie requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health.

"We responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first. Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Maggie, regarding her experience in India. These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor