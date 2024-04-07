KTR lashes out at Congress after another BRS MLA switches camps

Hyderabad, April 7 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday hit out at the "hypocrisy" of the Congress after another BRS MLA joined the ruling party in Telangana.

"This hypocrisy of a party called Congress. Yesterday Rahul Gandhi waxed eloquent about party defections and amendments to the 10th schedule for automatic disqualification. Today, his party shamelessly poached one BRS MLA," Rama Rao posted on X

"When you don’t mean it, Why this Nautanki & Drama Rahul Ji?" he asked.

KTR, as the BRS leader is known, noted that the Congress, in its election manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, promised that if voted to power, it would amend the Constitution's 10th Schedule to ensure automatic disqualification of MLAs/MPs if they defect, adding that the party says one thing before coming to power and does its opposite after coming to power.

He said the Congress was offering MP tickets to lure BRS MLAs and that there is no difference between it and the BJP.

His outburst came in the wake of the defection of another of his party MLAs, Tellam Venkat Rao, to the Congress.

The MLA from Bhadrachalam joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Venkat Rao is the third BRS MLA to switch loyalties in the last three weeks.

On Saturday, KTR had asked the Congress to practice what it preaches by making two BRS MLAs, who defected to it, resign or face disqualification by the Speaker.

