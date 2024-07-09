KTR slams Cong over defections by MLAs in Telangana

New Delhi, July 9 BRS Working President, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday criticised the Congress and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly poaching MLAs from his party in Telangana.

"In the 2023 elections, we won 39 seats, but after the passing of one MLA, we were left with 38. The Congress has since included seven of our MLAs in its fold," the BRS Working President said.

Taking aim at LoP Rahul Gandhi, KTR said, "Same person who frequently shows the Constitution while giving big speeches in Parliament; the same person who announced in his party's Nyay Patra that if any MLA/MP switches parties there will be automatic disqualification by amending the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the same person is disrespecting the Constitution today by taking our MLAs."

He added, "That's why we have come to Delhi, to explore all legal, political, and constitutional methods to expose the Congress and BJP. We will raise this issue in the Rajya Sabha and take it to the Supreme Court."

"Additionally, we will meet the constitutional custodian, the President of India, and other constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman, and request them to do justice," he told IANS.

Dwelling upon past incidents, KTR said, "When Congress MLA Shyamkumar joined the BJP and became a minister in Manipur in 2020, the Congress party fought against it. The then Congress state President, Chandrashekhar, went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court gave a judgment that three months are enough for the Speaker to decide on the disqualification."

He said that if the Speaker does not act on this within three months, then they will definitely go to the Supreme Court to seek justice.

Accusing LoP Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy, KTR said, "He gives speeches in Parliament showing the Constitution while encouraging defection among the BRS MLAs.

“Rahul Gandhi deserves an Oscar for that. The person who talks about amending the 10th schedule of the Constitution and makes three defectors sit on the stage, definitely deserves an Oscar."

