KTR taunts Rahul Gandhi over 'unkept' promises in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 9 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has taunted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party's "unkept" promises in Telangana including two lakh jobs in a year.

Recalling the Congress leader's visit to Ashok Nagar to meet unemployed youth during the election campaign, Rama Rao sarcastically said, "Youth in Ashok Nagar are waiting to thank him (Rahul) for delivering on 2 lakh Jobs in 1 year."

"Youth in Ashok Nagar are waiting to thank you for delivering on 2 lakh Jobs in 1 year. Also thank you for the 5 lakh 'Yuva Vikasam' assistance & revamp of TSPSC Welcome back to Hyderabad to meet with the youngsters since your guarantee is done," the BRS leader's post on social media platform X read.

KTR, as the BRS working president is popularly known, re-posted Rahul's tweet of November 27, 2023, after he visited Ashok Nagar.

"Telangana’s youth are suffering immensely under 'Dorala' KCR sarkar, my recent visit to Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad made that crystal clear. Our ‘Job Calendar’ is the first step in easing their pain. We will ensure 2 lakh Govt Jobs in 1 year, Revamp of TPSC on UPSC lines Yuva Vikasam - ₹5 lakh assistance," Rahul had posted.

Rahul had met unemployed youth who were protesting over the delay in conducting recruitment exams by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC). The Congress party had also promised financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh each to youth for higher education.

KTR, through another post, congratulated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on his party's victory in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. "Congratulations Omar Abdullah! What a terrific comeback. Like they say, you made sure your comeback was better than the setback," wrote the BRS leader.

"Best wishes in governing the most beautiful state of India (in anticipation that statehood will be restored soonest)," he added.

