KTR threatens to cut electricity, water supply to Secunderabad military area

Accusing the Local Military Authority (LMA) of causing inconvenience to citizens, the Telangana government warned that the power and drinking water supply to the defence areas in Hyderabad and Secunderabad would be cut. Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao in a statement said that they will cut the power and water supply of the military cantonment as it is not fair of them to close the roads whenever they want and do whatever they want. Responding to this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called KTR’s comment shocking with party spokesperson NV Subhash saying the minister doesn’t even have respect for the Indian army.This really shows the Telangana government’s stand on how they treat the Indian Army, he said.

Asking if the state government was trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad, he alleged that if anyone doesn’t listen to the TRS government, they start threatening them. “These threats will not work all the time and very soon the public will teach them a lesson. Threatening the military authorities is unacceptable and we condemn it. TRS government should be ashamed of the way they show their respect towards our military authorities,” he added. If there is an issue they should speak with each other and find a solution in a gentle way, he added. Lashing out at TRS, the saffron party also said that if these people come back to power in Telangana then it will be very dangerous for everyone as they threaten the government authorities. Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) residents have been facing several restrictions including the closure of roads and night curbs. In 2021, KTR had called road closures by the Army highly objectionable and illegal.

