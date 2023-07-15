KTR to take legal action against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for making "ludicrous allegations"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 : Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao took to social media on Friday and stated that he intends to pursue strong legal action for the allegations made against him by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

He tweeted, "Just learnt from media that a delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh has made some ludicrous allegations about me. I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances."

He also requested the media to be circumspect when publishing such claims from fibsters.

"Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters," KTR said in his tweet.

According to some media reports, earlier Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that the close associates of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Telangana Minister KTR offered Rs 100 crore, land at Shamshabad and a ticket in upcoming Assembly elections to him to retract his statements given to the ED about them.

He had also allegedly claimed that he has the data of transactions and the recordings of the communications between them and urged investigation into the matter.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paulose and others are presently in judicial custody since last year in the case for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in September 2021 had arrested actor Leena Maria Paul, wife of Sukesh Chandrasekar, for allegedly supporting her partner in cases of duping.

Investigations revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

Chandrasekhar and his associates allegedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. As per reports, Chandrasekhar persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2021 for their alleged role in the duping case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor