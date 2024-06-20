Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Hyderabad due to technical snag

Hyderabad, June 20 A Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur returned to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Thursday due to a technical snag.

The flight returned early morning after the pilot noticed a technical snag in the engine in mid-air.

The flight MAS 199 with 138 people on board took off at 12.30 a.m.

However, the pilot noticed the technical snag in mid-air and sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) to return.

The aircraft made a safe landing around 3.58 a.m.

Further details were awaited.

