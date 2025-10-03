Kuki militant outfit chief among 5 rebels held in Manipur, arms recovered

Imphal, Oct 3 Security forces have arrested five hardcore militants, including the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army and recovered some arms and ammunition from different districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

A police official said that CKMA "commander-in-chief" Paokholen Guite was arrested from the S. Munuam area in Churachandpur district.

Guite was involved in the trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border for those militant outfits that have not signed the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government.

He was also involved in extortion activities. Two AK-47 rifles with two magazines, 31 7.62 AK-47 rounds, 150 rounds of 7.62 SLR and LMG, cash amounting to Rs one lakh, a bullet-proof pouch, a car, and two mobile phones were also seized.

The security forces also arrested four hardcore cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) militant outfit from Imphal West and Thoubal district.

The guerrillas were involved in extortion and collection of extortion money from quarry workers, brick field owners and the public at Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal valley region.

Several mobile phones, cash, Aadhaar cards, a car and other materials were recovered from their possession.

The police official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across districts.

According to the official, a total of 114 nakas/checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

He said that the security forces have provided escorts to a large number of vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Manipur Police have also urged the people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos and photos.

