Kuki-Zo MLAs will not join Manipur govt formation: ITLF

Imphal, Jan 10 The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), one of the apex bodies representing tribal communities in Manipur, on Saturday reiterated that the ten MLAs belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribal community would not, under any circumstances, participate in the formation of the state government.

The ITLF maintained that its stand remained unchanged, asserting that the Kuki-Zo legislators would continue to stay away from any government formation process until their core demands are addressed.

The forum also underlined that the decision reflects the collective sentiment of the Kuki-Zo community amid the prevailing situation in the state.

ITLF Chairman Letpu Haokip and General Secretary Thangsuolien Sinate in a joint statement said that no Kuki-Zo MLA shall join the Manipur government.

“Any deviation shall be viewed as a betrayal of the collective will and sacrifices of the Kuki-Zo people. Since the outbreak of the ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023, following the failure of the state government to protect the Kuki-Zo people, our 10 MLAs sought separate administration from the Union of India. This position stands firm,” the tribal leaders said.

Of the ten legislators from the Kuki-Zo tribal community, seven belong to the BJP, while the remaining three represent other smaller local parties.

They said that the ITLF in its meeting held on Friday, unanimously endorsed the decision of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) governing council that the Kuki-Zo people cannot and shall not join the formation of the Manipur government under the present circumstances.

The joint statement said that the Kuki-Zo people have been subjected to inhuman treatment and they were butchered, paraded naked, and forcibly chased out from the Imphal Valley region.

It claimed that thousands of houses have been burnt, places of worship destroyed and desecrated, and over 40,000 people remain internally displaced, having lost their homes, land, and livelihoods.

“The violent separation and forced displacement of the Kuki-Zo people from Meitei-dominated areas have irreversibly broken trust and coexistence. Under such conditions, continuing within the present Manipur administrative framework is untenable. Hence, the demand for a separate administration is a constitutional and political necessity,” the ITLF said.

The apex tribal body said that the Kuki-Zo people have placed their demand for a Union Territory with a legislature before the government of India.

“After formally seeking this political solution, there is no logic in joining the Manipur government,” the organisation said.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, earlier this week announced that it will not participate in the formation of the state government under any circumstances.

KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary Thangzamang in a joint statement said that the council in its latest meeting undertook a careful and comprehensive assessment of the prevailing political, social, and security realities in Manipur. After extensive deliberations and in reflection of the collective will and sentiment of the Kuki-Zo people, the governing council unanimously adopted a resolution.

The KZC said that if any individual chooses to participate in the formation of the government of Manipur, such participation shall be solely at his or her own responsibility, and the Kuki-Zo Council shall not be held accountable in any manner.

However, the Central government, the BJP and all the Meitei groups on a number of occasions rejected the KZC and the ITLF’s demand for a separate administration like Union Territory with a legislature.

