Kulgam Encounter: 5 Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Behibagh Area

At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, December 19, reported news agency PTI.

Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of Thursday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, an official said.

Visuals From Kulgam

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces and they retaliated. "Bodies of five terrorists are lying in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet," the official added told PTI.