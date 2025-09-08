Kulgam Encounter: Army Jawan Injured In Gunfight With Terrorist in Guddar Forest

An Indian Army jawan was injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists inthe Guddar forest area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, September 8. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the gunfight began during the anti-terror operation Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF.

"Based on specific intelligence, an encounter has started in the Guddar forest of the Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on the job. Further details to follow," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X.

Kashmir Zone Police tweets, "Based on specific intelligence, an encounter has started in the Guddar forest of the Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on the job. Further details to follow" — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

According to reports, two terrorists are trapped in the forest area of Gudar in South Kashmir.