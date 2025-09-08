Kulgam Encounter: Two Army Personnel Die of Injuries in Operation Guddar in Jammu and Kashmir; Two Terrorists Eliminated

Two terrorists and two soldiers were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, PTI reported quoting sources. According to the reports, the gunfight began during a joint search operation carried out by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF after specific intelligence inputs. Three soldiers were injured in the firing. Two of them later died in hospital.

Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials. pic.twitter.com/r4wuWyZoMo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2025

“Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF Srinagar in Guddar forest of Kulgam,” the Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X. It said the troops noticed suspicious movement and challenged it. The terrorists then opened fire, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Officials confirmed that two terrorists were killed. One was identified as a local militant. According to initial reports, one of them was a local militant while the other is believed to be a foreigner operating under the code name ‘Rehman Bhai’.

The Kashmir Zone Police earlier posted on X that an encounter had started in the Guddar forest and that the SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF were on the job.