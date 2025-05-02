Kullu Bomb Threat: Threatening Email Warns of Targeting Govt Officers and Public Places in Himachal Within 24 Hours

A bomb threat caused a stir in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, May 2. This is the fourth such threat in the state in recent days — earlier threats were reported in the Mandi, Hamirpur and Chamba districts. The latest threat was sent via email, and security agencies are on high alert, initiating immediate action. Security has been tightened in the Kullu district, with bomb disposal squads and along with police teams being dispatched at several locations and pulic places. Police and intelligence agencies are investigating the authenticity and source of the threat.

Himachal Pradesh | According to the Office of Deputy Commissioner & Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Kullu, a bomb threat was received through email targeting different locations in District Kullu, including government officers and public places, within 24 hours.… — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

As per the news agency, the Office of Deputy Commissioner & Chairman District Disaster Management Authority said that the email claimed that the explosion would target government officers and public places within 24 hours. In view of this threat, the District Disaster Management Authority has alerted all authorities, including the Police.

Meanwhile, in past over 200 schools and several airports in the Delhi-NCR region received hoax bomb threats, which were later deemed false alarms. The series of threats in Himachal Pradesh has now posed a significant challenge to the state's security apparatus.

Chief Secretary Pramod Saxena stated that assistance from central agencies may also be sought in the investigation. The government has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure public safety.