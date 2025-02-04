Kumar Vishwas & Prashant Bhushan are good people, we still talk: Anna Hazare

Mumbai, Feb 4 In an exclusive interview with IANS, veteran social activist Anna Hazare shared his thoughts on his former associates Kumar Vishwas and Prashant Bhushan, as well as his views on the upcoming Delhi elections and the politics of power.

Speaking about Kumar Vishwas and Prashant Bhushan leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Hazare remarked: "Kumar Vishwas and Prashant Bhushan are good people who have now moved away from politics. I still talk to them, but I cannot support those who are chasing power and money."

He expressed his discontent with the corruption in politics, particularly focusing on his disassociation from Arvind Kejriwal.

Hazare further explained that when Arvind Kejriwal shifted his focus to alcohol-related business, he decided to part ways, noting that, "I left them when they thought about running the liquor shop business."

Hazare went on to stress the importance of freedom of expression in a democracy, commenting, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak their mind, but if someone speaks wrongly, society will teach them a lesson. If they choose the wrong path, the public will correct them."

Regarding Kejriwal’s electoral performance in the upcoming Delhi elections, Hazare stated, "We will know after the elections. The results will tell us whether what they did was right or wrong."

He also expressed his confidence in the electorate's ability to distinguish between right and wrong, adding, "The people will teach a lesson to those who indulge in bad deeds."

When asked about his photo with prominent political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, Hazare clarified, "I did not invite anyone. It’s not about whom I meet. I believe in supporting the cause and not the individual."

--IANS

