Kumaraswamy alleges 60 pc commission charges against K’taka Cong govt, Siddaramaiah asks for proof

Bengaluru, Jan 7 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of extorting 60 per cent commission from contractors.

He has further hit back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who asked for proof to substantiate the allegations.

The Union Minister questioned, "Honorable Chief Minister, where did the allegation of a 60 per cent commission without evidence come from?"

He added, "This accusation was made by contractors aligned with your party and Congress leaders from Tumakuru. They had claimed that even the previous BJP government was better than your party’s administration.

These contractors directly alleged that the Congress government is also extorting a 40 per cent commission. If there is no commission involved, why did they make such claims? Shouldn’t you have called and questioned them? Why didn’t you?"

Taking a sharp dig, Kumaraswamy said, "You now demand evidence for every allegation, but during the BJP government, your party levelled allegations of a 40 per cent commission and even ran newspaper advertisements. What proof did you provide at that time? Have you ever presented evidence for any of your political allegations in your career?"

Referring to a contractor from Davangere who reportedly wrote to the Chief Minister and the Governor seeking euthanasia due to pending payments, the Union Minister stated, "Will you ensure his payments are made, or will you grant him a mercy killing? Leave aside your greed for commissions and first save that contractor."

Referring to CM Siddaramaiah, he taunted, "60 per cent commission! Chief Minister Hit-and-Run!"

Responding to Kumaraswamy's statement that the commission rate in the state government has reached 60 per cent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that during the tenure of the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led government, the president of the Contractors’ Association, late Kempanna, had made allegations about commissions.

Kempanna had accused the BJP of taking commissions. What proof does Kumaraswamy have in support of his charges, he had questioned.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai joining the issue slammed the incumbent Congress government and said Siddaramaiah, who is asking for proof regarding the 60 per cent commission allegations, should first answer what evidence they provided when they accused the previous BJP government of being a '40 per cent government.'

To date, they have not given any proof, he chided.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Monday, he said that the state government’s functioning is evident, with corruption rampant in every department.

"There is no developmental work happening; corruption is rampant in every department. Be it common people, contractors, or people from all walks of life --everyone is facing the heat of corruption. The Chief Minister's behaviour indicates an attempt to cover up corruption, Bommai charged.

Responding to Congress' claims that they have implemented guarantees while the BJP did nothing, the former CM highlighted initiatives during BJP rule. During former CM B.S. Yediyurappa's tenure, we introduced free electricity for farmers' pump sets, the Bhagyalakshmi scheme for the girl child, and the Vidyanidhi scheme for farmers' children.

Did Congress give any of this? The BJP government provided many benefits to ASHA and Anganwadi workers. What have they done? Not even proper roads, Bommai said.

Asked about Congress' protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the MP said the behaviour of Congress during Ambedkar's time is well known to today’s youth.

During the two-day discussion in Parliament, it became clear that Congress is anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar. To cover up their misdeeds, they are twisting Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement. If they truly respect Ambedkar, let them apologise for the insults their senior leaders inflicted on him.

The former CM also demanded a thorough investigation into allegations against Minister Priyank Kharge.

