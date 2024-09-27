Kumaraswamy appears before Lokayukta in de-notification case

Bengaluru, Sep 27 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday appeared before the Lokayukta police for questioning in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with the Gangenahalli de-notification case.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the Lokayukta officials, Kumaraswamy said, he appeared before the Lokayukta officials voluntarily, and that he had not received any notice.

"I haven't come here because of any wrongdoing. I came voluntarily. Tomorrow (Saturday) at 11 AM, I will release the documents. Some senior police officials in this government are robbers. Let these ministers speak after they see those documents," he announced.

"I’ve been observing since morning, there are discussions about me landing trouble with political and land-related issues. But in my political career, I have never done anything to bring trouble upon myself," he clarified.

He said that this case has been brought forward due to political pressure. No illegal orders were issued by me in this case.

“If I had intended to de-notify land, I would have done so myself. Those criticising me lack even this basic understanding. My statement has already been recorded once regarding this case by the Lokayukta. Today, I’ve provided my statement yet again. I have no concerns about this case,” he added.

He said that he has answered all the questions asked by the Lokayukta officials.

“This case was registered against me during the 2015 Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. I have no reason to flee. I am not that kind of person," he responded to a question.

He said that all those ministers and MLAs who are now making statements against him were the ones who made him the Chief Minister in 2018.

“If such allegations existed against me, why did the Congress form a government with me? What face did they have when they made me the Chief Minister? Wasn’t I a bad person back then?" he retorted.

He said that ministers of the present state government are asking for his resignation but they have no moral right to demand his resignation.

“The records clearly show that I have no involvement in this case. Unlike them, I haven’t looted government land. You’ve seen the MUDA scam. Why should Kumaraswamy resign? They are the ones looting," the Union Minister said.

He said that they had conspired to send him to jail for even a single day during the five-year Congress government. However, their wish wasn’t fulfilled.

“Because, even then, I was exposing the corrupt faces of Congress leaders daily. They wanted to send me to jail just to stop me, but they couldn’t then, and they can’t do anything now,” he said.

He alleged that the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) is functioning like a police station under the Congress government.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor