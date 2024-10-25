Kumaraswamy created chess-like strategy to secure Channapatna seat for his son: DK Suresh

Bengaluru, Oct 25 Former Congress MP and brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Suresh said on Friday that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy created a chess-like strategy to secure the Channapatna seat for his son Nikhil.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, Suresh refuted Kumaraswamy's claim that the Congress party created a compulsion for giving Nikhil the ticket.

“Kumaraswamy, a veteran politician with 40 years of experience, has always operated with his own strategies. This is just a continuation of that. It was no secret in Channapatna that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would be the candidate,” he said.

“It was clear to everyone that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would be the candidate for the Channapatna by-election. Kumaraswamy leads the JD-S party and makes all decisions. The idea that Nikhil is being forced to contest is false; Kumaraswamy’s intentions have materialised,” he added.

On Nikhil's strength as a candidate, Suresh said that elections will always take place, and they reveal Kumaraswamy’s affection for his party workers.

“The Congress is working to secure every single vote. It’s not about individuals but our commitment to winning for the party,” he said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is also campaigning in Channapatna for a week. However, Suresh said that they cannot stop anyone from campaigning.

“Deve Gowda’s presence is to campaign. Can we ask him not to campaign for his grandson? We’ll present our government’s programmes and contest the election,” he said.

When asked if he was disappointed about not being a candidate and if there was any internal discontent, Suresh responded, “There’s only minor disappointment, no real discontent. I’ve always said I won’t contest.”

When asked about possible last-minute operations like how former BJP MLC and Channapatna Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwara was roped in, he said, “Our government doesn’t need numbers, but we welcome anyone who joins us.”

On the BJP or JD-S leaders from Channapatna in contact with Congress, he said that this is part of the election strategy. “We can’t disclose it. Many have already joined us, and we’ll accept those who align with our party's principles.”

He added that the media should support the Congress neutrally. “I feel confident about winning but media should play a neutral role,” he said.

Asked about the discontent in the Shiggaon seat and demands for a Panchamasali candidate after a Muslim candidate failed to win, he responded: “Our leaders will address dissatisfaction in each constituency. Everyone has their own opinions. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai and Kumaraswamy’s sons were given tickets; similarly, no tickets were given to local workers. Ultimately, it’s about winning the election, and the decisions of our senior leaders must uphold secularism and party ideology.”

