Kumaraswamy 'questions' Cong-led K'taka govt over seizure of Rs 42cr in B'luru

Bengaluru, Oct 14 Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has questioned the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state over the seizure of Rs 42 crore in cash at a flat here.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader claimed that the cash was collected from contractors as "commission" immediately after the release of Rs 650 crore pending dues to them.

He also claimed that the seized money was headed to poll-bound Telangana.

"Immediately after the announcement of assembly elections in five states, the money gets staked up in boxes in the state. That too, under the cot. How is this sinful money collected? These questions need answers," Kumaraswamy said.

"The Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released Rs 650 crore pending dues for select contractors. Soon after the release of this amount, Rs 42 crore in cash was seized by the IT department. This proves that the money was collected as the commission. How much percentage was taken? Who is the person behind all this?" Kumaraswamy questioned.

The JD-S leader further said the cash kept in 23 boxes was headed towards the poll-bound state of Telangana.

"CM Siddaramaiah should tell what kind of probe he will initiate into the incident? Do you want an investigation by the CBI, ED, sitting judge or retired judge? CM Siddaramaiah should answer."

