Kumaraswamy slams Dy CM Shivakumar, says he has 'encroached' K'taka Home portfolio

New Delhi Jan 9 The war of words continued between the Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, with the former alleging that Shivakumar has encroached upon the Home Department portfolio, which is officially handled by state Minister G. Parameshwara.

Reacting to the media in Delhi on Friday in a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister on this matter, Kumaraswamy also hit back at Shivakumar's remarks about his own political experience.

"Shivakumar, leave aside worries about party mergers. Let us talk about governance experience. I have served as the Chief Minister twice for short terms, Leader of the Opposition for a brief period, and now as a Union Minister. You (Shivakumar) have been an MLA for a long time and a Cabinet Minister multiple times. Now you are a Minister-cum-Deputy Chief Minister. Instead of you talking about our experience, let the people judge," he remarked sarcastically at Shivakumar.

"Loot, extortion, land grabbing, commission, fixing, forcibly snatching property, this is not my experience, Shivakumar. I am just a humble politician who, with people's blessings and God's grace, try to help people within my capacity. I do not have the kind of 'experience' that you claim. I humbly admit it," Kumaraswamy said while mocking Shivakumar.

"You are an expert in land encroachment and illegal occupation. Similarly, you are also an expert in encroaching upon another Minister's portfolio. That is all I said. You may be the Deputy Chief Minister, but you should know that the post carries only the same protocol and authority as a Minister's position. There are no extra horns or tails attached to the Deputy CM's post, nor can you grow them at will. Didn't your vast experience teach you even this basic fact, Mr. D.K. Shivakumar?" the Union Minister asked.

Kumaraswamy said that the meeting of police officers in Ballari should have been conducted by the Home Minister Parameshwara, as it falls under his jurisdiction.

"Alternatively, only the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) could have chaired such a meeting."

"You (D.K. Shivakumar) conducting that meeting is a clear violation of protocol and authority. Is this what you call experience and seniority?" he asked.

"Did the Home Minister or Chief Minister ask you to hold the meeting? No. That is why I asked whether they are rubber-stamp Home Ministers. Have you made any special constitutional amendment to illegally encroach upon the portfolio of a senior Minister like this?" Kumaraswamy asked.

"Such vast experience, such great seniority and you still don't understand such a small matter, Mr. D.K. Shivakumar?" the Union Minister said, expressing his anger.

Shivakumar said on Thursday that there is a significant likelihood of the Janata Dal (Secular) merging with the BJP in the near future, based on the political stance of Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister of Large Industries and Steel.

"Looking at Kumaraswamy's stance, it appears that the JD(S) may soon merge with the BJP. If that happens, it will be good for us as well. We can then fight the BJP directly. The confusion of 'three parties in the fray but only two parties in the reckoning' will be removed," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Reacting to criticism by Union Minister Kumaraswamy over alleged interference, Shivakumar had said, "Mr. Kumaraswamy, I have more experience than you. I have better experience in administration. I may not have been the Chief Minister, but I know who to call, what to do and how to get things done. I have worked for a long time as a Minister. I know what administration is. I don't want to learn anything from Kumaraswamy."

