Kumaraswamy slams IGP Lokayukta for seeking permission to probe Guv’s office staff

Bengaluru, Sep 28 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that a corrupt senior IPS officer, who has committed multiple crimes, has sought permission to investigate the staff of the Governor's office.

“The Lokayukta's SIT IGP, M. Chandrashekhar, is the corrupt officer, and the state government is conducting investigations using such rogue officers,” Kumaraswamy said during a media interaction at JP Bhavan, the JD-S state office.

Kumaraswamy presented a series of records to substantiate allegations against IGP Chandrashekhar.

He said that no investigation is transparent under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government and that investigations are politically motivated.

“Chandrashekhar, a tainted officer, is being used for these purposes, and a complaint will be lodged with the Union Home Ministry against him,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also mentioned that a confidential letter written by the Governor to the Lokayukta regarding his case was leaked. "This letter was leaked to a private news channel that has been running a personal smear campaign against my family for months. It was IGP Chandrashekhar who leaked it, but now the same officer is spinning a tale that the letter was leaked from the Governor’s office."

“The same officer has written to the ADGP of the Lokayukta investigation unit seeking permission to investigate the staff of the Governor's office. This officer had the audacity to seek permission to investigate the office of the Governor, a constitutional body and representative of the President in the state. This officer would face severe consequences,” said Kumaraswamy.

He alleged that the state government, offering inducements, is getting such unlawful acts done through IGP Chandrashekhar, who has already been caught in multiple crimes.

“He has been promised the position of Bengaluru Police Commissioner,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

He said that this government has promised the same position to others, including IPS officers B.K. Singh, Chandrashekhar, and intelligence officers, created a lack of trust in transparent investigations.

"How audacious must this officer be to want to search the Governor’s office? Upon digging into his background, I discovered his history. Chandrashekhar is originally an IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. He was selected as part of the Himachal Pradesh cadre in 1998 but later came to Karnataka on deputation for five years. He falsely claimed that the weather conditions in Himachal were unsuitable and created fake documents to continue in Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy revealed.

He said that on deputation, this officer later became part of the Karnataka cadre.

“What illegal activities were committed, and whose help he took to make this happen, are sensitive matters I won’t disclose here, he said in response to a question. There are numerous complaints and charges filed against IGP Chandrashekhar. This officer is involved in a series of crimes. He demanded Rs 20 crore from a subordinate officer related to a land deal, and an inspector even lodged a complaint against him,” Kumaraswamy disclosed, reading from the documents.

He added that Chandrashekhar is constructing a 38-floor commercial building under his wife’s name on a Rajakaluve (stormwater drain) and has encroached on a lake as well.

“There should be an investigation into this. How can the state prosper when officers like this are in charge? Chandrashekhar has been intimidating subordinates and builders, extorting crores of rupees,” he claimed.

Kumaraswamy added that Chandrashekhar has set up a private gang to carry out these operations.

"I have records about his dealings. There was a person named Vijay Tata who ran a media organisation in the state. He was also involved in extortion activities. There are more than 2,000 FIRs filed against him. Chandrashekhar teamed up with this person to extort money by threatening and intimidating people," Kumaraswamy alleged.

