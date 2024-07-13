Kumaraswamy urges advocates to approach Guv for consent to prosecute K’taka CM

Bengaluru, July 13 In a major development, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy has made an appeal to the legal fraternity to seek consent for the prosecution of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Governor TC Gehlot in connection with the alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the tribal welfare Board.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday, HD Kumaraswamy stated, “I appeal to the honourable advocates of the state to take the matter before the Governor and submit a plea to sanction prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah. Afterwards, approach the court and take the issue to its logical end.”

The statement assumes importance as the advocates had sought consent from the Governor for legal action against then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the denotification case.

BS Yediyurappa was asked to resign and was jailed in 2011.

HD Kumaraswamy said that Rs 94 crore from the Board had been transferred to fake accounts in March when the Model Code of Conduct was in effect in the country.

“What would the Congress government have done about this scam if the officer had not committed suicide and there was no death note?” he asked.

“Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, will you treat the suicide of the tribal welfare Board officer Chandrasekaran as just a case of suicide? Is it not a murder that took place in the backdrop of the government’s thirst for money? If the governance were efficient, would this incident have taken place?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Officer Chandrasekaran ended his life due to the illegalities and looting by the government. Even after 40 days of the suicide, the SIT formed to look into the matter did not bother to touch the minister and MLA concerned. The ED had to enter the scene to make arrests in the case,” Kumaraswamy pointed out.

Commenting on the MUDA case, Kumaraswamy angrily questioned why the government should provide Rs 62 crore in compensation as CM Siddaramaiah is demanding.

“Is this his father’s property? Did CM Siddaramaiah inherit it? Whose land was it? Does it really belong to CM Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Before CM Siddaramaiah could claim ownership of the land, that property was already purchased by the MUDA. The MUDA land scam is one subject. The question is about the misuse of power and the involvement of the CM’s family in the scam,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor