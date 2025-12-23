Kumaraswamy urges Union Minister Vaishnaw to launch Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru & coastal districts in K'taka

New Delhi, Dec 23 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday, urged the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a Vande Bharat Express train service to further ease travel between the state capital Bengaluru and the coastal regions of Karnataka.

In a letter addressed to the Railway Minister here, Union Minister Kumaraswamy requested the introduction of a high-speed Vande Bharat train service from Bengaluru to Goa's Madgaon via Hassan, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi and Karwar.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy has said that extending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Vande Bharat train service along this route would greatly benefit people in the coastal region and significantly to development of the state.

He drew the Railway Minister Vaishnaw's attention to the fact that all necessary infrastructure is now in place for the launch of a high-speed train service, as electrification work along the route, including the Western Ghats section, has been successfully completed.

The proposed Vande Bharat train service connecting Hassan, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi and Karwar to Madgaon in Goa would provide a major boost to tourism, Union Minister Kumaraswamy added.

It would also make travel easier for pilgrims visiting religious centres in the coastal belt across Karnataka, he said.

The railway service would be particularly beneficial for passengers travelling along this route for educational and professional purposes, Union Minister Kumaraswamy added.

He emphasised that providing direct and fast railway connectivity between Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, and coastal Karnataka's major commercial centres, port cities such as Mangaluru, key ports, tourist destinations, and Goa would further energise economic activity in the region.

He noted that the introduction of the train service would help meet the growing passenger demand, promote regional economic activity, boost tourism and contribute to employment generation.

"It would also strengthen inter-state rail connectivity in line with the Union government's vision of creating an integrated, efficient and modern transport network," he said.

In view of these factors, Union Minister Kumaraswamy requested the Railway Minister Vaishnaw to examine the feasibility of introducing the Vande Bharat train service and to issue necessary directions to the concerned officials of the South Western Railway to take appropriate action.

