Kumaraswamy vs Siddaramaiah: Alleging in vain for fall of JD(S) govt, says K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 23 The war of words between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has continued in Karnataka.

Reacting to former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's allegation that Siddaramaiah is also the reason behind fall of JD(S) Government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that, it is like the one who cannot dance, blames it on the stage. Similarly he is alleging in vain, the Chief Minister said here on Monday.

He was speaking to the media after paying tributes to the statue of the Kittur Rani Chennamma near Town Hall in Bengaluru.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Siddaramaiah said that he will take part in the procession of Chamundeshwari Devi, Nandi kamba Pooja and other festivities organised in Mysore along with ministers, legislators and officers.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's criticism of CM watching the Australia-Pakistan cricket match, he said that he had been to support the sport and asked, why was he staying in Westend hotel during his tenure as the CM. Kumaraswamy had stated that Siddaramaiah and cabinet colleagues had gone there to support the Pakistan cricket team.

Replying to the comments about not vacating the bungalow, Siddaramaiah stated, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa was staying there till the end. “I was staying there as Minister George, to whom the quarters was allotted, let me stay there. Cauvery is not a designated quarters to the Chief Minister,” he clarified.

